To putt or to plough? Fate of 155-acre golf course in the balance

155 acres for sale  as a golf facility or as farmland
To putt or to plough? Fate of 155-acre golf course in the balance

The 155-acre property for sale at Ballykisteen, Co Tipperary, as a golf facility or as farmland.

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 14:12 PM
Conor Power

Although golf is very popular in Ireland, there is a cohort of citizens who regard the sport as a waste of good agricultural land.

Their idea will be put firmly to the test with the sale of a 155-acre golf course in Co Tipperary, newly listed jointly with GVM Auctioneers (of Kilmallock and Limerick) and Wheeler Auctioneers (of Hospital, Co Limerick).

The property, at Ballykisteen,  enjoys an excellent location, just across the N24 road from the Tipperary racecourse (recently approved as the site of Ireland’s second all-weather racecourse), and virtually next door to the Limerick Junction railway station and with road frontage onto the N24.

The land is excellent, but the presence of golf-course features such as bunkers is a disadvantage for conversion to agriculture, and there are about 30 acres of woodland.

On the plus side, an investment of effort and time will rejuvenate its agricultural potential, and its commercial potential should compensate for the woodland.

It’s surely one of the most difficult pieces of land to price this year, but the guide price of €10,000 per acre is a reasonable reflection on its unique mixture of qualities and disadvantages.

For sale by private treaty as a golf facility or as farmland, the 18-hole course (designed by Des Smyth) enjoys the benefits of an enthusiastic membership and is linked to a top class hotel facility (not included in the sale).

The course was constructed in 1993, and the agents say it is also very suitable for general farming purposes and would be ideal for beef, equestrian or dairy use.

It was once part of the famous Ballykisteen Stud.

More in this section

Close-up of Hereford cow head in front of herd of cows and calves Land values: Current trends and warning signs for times ahead
farmers, family on their land, checking plant growth Land values sail on through Covid storm
Martin Keane - Chairman.jpg Carbery, Glanbia add 0.5c for August creamery milk prices

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices