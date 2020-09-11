To putt or to plough? Fate of 155-acre golf course in the balance

Although golf is very popular in Ireland, there is a cohort of citizens who regard the sport as a waste of good agricultural land.

Their idea will be put firmly to the test with the sale of a 155-acre golf course in Co Tipperary, newly listed jointly with GVM Auctioneers (of Kilmallock and Limerick) and Wheeler Auctioneers (of Hospital, Co Limerick).

The property, at Ballykisteen, enjoys an excellent location, just across the N24 road from the Tipperary racecourse (recently approved as the site of Ireland’s second all-weather racecourse), and virtually next door to the Limerick Junction railway station and with road frontage onto the N24.

The land is excellent, but the presence of golf-course features such as bunkers is a disadvantage for conversion to agriculture, and there are about 30 acres of woodland.

On the plus side, an investment of effort and time will rejuvenate its agricultural potential, and its commercial potential should compensate for the woodland.

It’s surely one of the most difficult pieces of land to price this year, but the guide price of €10,000 per acre is a reasonable reflection on its unique mixture of qualities and disadvantages.

For sale by private treaty as a golf facility or as farmland, the 18-hole course (designed by Des Smyth) enjoys the benefits of an enthusiastic membership and is linked to a top class hotel facility (not included in the sale).

The course was constructed in 1993, and the agents say it is also very suitable for general farming purposes and would be ideal for beef, equestrian or dairy use.

It was once part of the famous Ballykisteen Stud.