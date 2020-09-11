Up to €15,000 per acre likely for 64-acre holding near Bandon

Investors in good farmland are always on the move, looking for the next area of high-quality land that will bring steady dividends over the years.

After the concentration on South Tipperary and East Cork over three or four years, the last 12 months have seen the focus widen to include West Cork, particularly in areas around Bandon, within striking distance of Cork City.

An excellent example in this sought-after category is a 64-acre non-residential holding that’s new to the market with Cork-City-based auctioneers Jeremy Murphy & Associates.

Located in the townland of Belrose, near the village of Upton, it is 9km from Innishannon, 11km from Bandon, 13km from Ballincollig, and 25km from Corky City Centre.

“It’s more or less midway between Ballincollig and Bandon,” says selling agent Tadhg Murphy. “It’s a fine block of grassland, all in one block, and it’s an executor sale. While it’s been let for a number of years, it has been kept in very good condition. There’s minimal waste on it. There are only about 7 acres that need attention.”

The original farmhouse that was with the farm is being retained by the current owners, so the property is "bare land" in a strong location and with a good deal of road frontage.

Interest in the farm is difficult to gauge just yet as it’s brand new to the market but going by sales in this area over the last few months, the interest should be strong. Holdings of this size have been achieving between €11,000 and €15,000 per acre, depending on size, location, and quality of the land.

“It’s a very good farming area,” says Tadhg. “It’s mostly dairying that’s the dominant sector… The farm has good-sized fields, there’s a total of 13 divisions. So, you’ve an average of about five acres per field.”

The price expectation is between €13,000 and €15,000 per acre. Recent sales history in the area would indicate that it’s very much a realistic aspiration.