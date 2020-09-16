Carbery, Glanbia add 0.5c for August creamery milk prices

Carbery and Glanbia have increased their milk prices for August by 0.5c per litre.

The Carbery group said if this decision is replicated across the Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird co-ops, it will result in an average price for August of 32.4cpl, inclusive of VAT.

This price includes 1cpl in support which continues to be paid from the Stability Fund, but excludes SCC or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops.

Carbery Group CEO Jason Hawkins said “While we will continue to monitor closely the impacts of Covid-19 and of the potential Brexit no-deal scenario on dairy markets, we welcome the current market stability.”

Glanbia will pay a base milk price for August creamery milk of 30.18c per litre, up 0.5c from the July milk price.

When a 0.42c share of Glanbia Ireland profit payment is added, the actual average price paid by Glanbia, based on delivered constituents, is 35.2c, (including VAT) Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “Dairy product prices across the EU have been reasonably stable in recent weeks despite an overall weaker macroeconomic outlook. We will continue to closely monitor the various factors influencing the dairy market including the ongoing challenges from Covid-19, global milk supply growth, exchange rate movements and Brexit developments.” Dairygold Co-op has maintained its August milk price unchanged at 30.69cpl, inclusive of bonuses and VAT. This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 35.06cpl based on average August milk solids supplied to Dairygold.

The co-op said global market supplies are building, and dairy market demand has eased over recent weeks.

Earlier, Lakeland Dairies announced a base milk price of 31c/litre for August, unchanged from the July price.

A spokesperson said, “There is a cautious stability in the market at present, however, there are a number of issues on the horizon that are of concern in the dairy markets.

“The dynamic between supply and demand is a serious concern, with production in the main dairy regions growing supply year-on-year. This increase in production is being met by weaker demand from buyers.

“On the back of this supply-demand dynamic, volumes of dairy products currently in private storage will be coming back on to the market in the coming months. This has the potential to flood an already depressed market.

“Elsewhere, the serious uncertainty around what shape, if any, a free trade agreement will take between the EU and the UK post-Brexit is a major concern to all exporting companies.” There was also some encouragement for dairy farmers in last Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade event, which concluded with the GDT Price Index up 3.6%. This included an 8.4% price rise for skim milk powder, which may help to boost EU exports.