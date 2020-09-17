Land values sail on through Covid storm

SPONSORED

The most striking feature of the agricultural land market in the last year has been the stunning resilience with which it has managed to come through.

There was (and still is) the multiple challenges of Britain’s somewhat chaotic exit from the EU, but all of that became a side show in the face of a global pandemic. What was even more extraordinary was the manner in which the industry as a whole has managed to sail through the storm so far with little more than superficial damage, with many commentators observing no damage whatsoever.

A principal economic indicator underlining all of this is to be found in the figure for agricultural exports from the country. According to the latest CSO statistics, exports fell by only a marginal degree (1.6%) during a time when Lockdown of one kind or another was imposed by governments all over Europe and much of the rest of the world. This augurs well for the coming months and years as the expectation is of Covid policies being eased and, hopefully, eradicated at some point.

A constant feature of land prices over the last couple of decades has been of the resilience of quality land, with marginal land suffering more and more. This is borne out in the figures published recently in Sherry Fitzgerald’s Agricultural Land Report for the first half of 2020, which shows how quality land (and in particular, quality grassland) has seen only very slight decreases in value while prices of marginal land have decreased by 1.5% in the same period.

During the first half of this year, agricultural land overall has reduced in value by just 1.6%, according to the Sherry Fitzgerald survey, with the figure showing a 1.1% decrease in values from January to June.

This mirrors almost exactly the same decrease over the same period in 2019 but that comes after a period of sustained increases in value over the previous three years.

So if one looks at the picture of land values over a longer period – the last decade – farm land prices have barely moved and the current figures can really be interpreted as showing a minor blip of a dip in the overall picture.

At the end of June this year, the price of prime arable land (outside of Dublin) stood at €10,600/acre while prime grassland clocked in at a national average of €9,900/acre.

Prime tillage land values reduced by 0.8% since the beginning of the year until the end of June but prime grassland values in the first half of 2020 were only down by 0.3%. Given the generous margins in dairy farming compared to the far more volatile business of tillage, it’s a logical pattern and supportive of much anecdotal evidence of more investors moving into dairying.

One indicator that may point as a reminder that Brexit is still having a negative influence on the agricultural sector as a whole is to be found in the statistics coming from the border regions.

Here, the land values have registered the highest regional reduction in land prices; down 3.4% according to the Sherry Fitzgerald report, compared with 0.9% in the South-West.

In terms of the effect of Covid-19, the experience of auctioneers involved in land sales is that while the virus and its associated regulations have changed some of the ways in which day-to-day business is carried out, there has been no effect on the prices of the land itself, nor for the appetite for agricultural land which, for many auctioneers, has actually increased.

Michael Brady, of Cork-based agricultural consultants and land agents Brady Group, says: "Land is selling as normal at the moment. It seems to be totally bullet-proof in relation to the pandemic to date.” Picture: Denis Minihane

“There have been changes to work practices,” says Michael Brady of Cork-based agricultural consultants and land agents Brady Group. “From an agricultural consultancy point of view, business in general hasn’t been any different… Land is selling as normal at the moment. It seems to be totally bullet-proof in relation to the pandemic to date.”

“The land market has held up well,” says Trevor McCarthy of Irish & European’s Cork office. “The appetite out there is very very strong… we’re seeing a lot of the smaller holdings which wouldn’t be viable as stand-alone units selling very well; they’ve been selling as well as the larger and more rare holdings in a ready-to-go set-up.”

The virus did play its part in the agricultural land market in effectively putting the land market on pause from about the beginning of April until the beginning of June.

But even that hiatus only resulted in creating pent-up demand for agricultural land on one side and a build-up of farmland on the other. Since then, the flow of farms onto the market has been good in most cases, its only problem being to keep up with demand.

“There’s been a pick-up in demand for land,” says Richard Ryan of GVM Auctioneers in Kilmallock, “particularly from dairy farmers looking to expand their operations… I would say that Covid-19 would have slowed down farms coming onto the market.

"Many people deciding to delay putting their property on the market and are only now offering their land for sale when they would have put it up for sale in the Spring.”

Tralee-based auctioneer and agricultural consultant Éamonn McQuinn also notes a continually strong level of demand for agricultural land overall: “There’s been good demand this year and at the moment we’ve number of farms for sale and we’d expect them all to sell very well.”

While agents have taken different views on hosting public auctions during Covid-19, sales of farms have continued successfully.

Auctions either cancelled or going back to older traditions

While the practice of visiting farmland remains relatively unaffected by Covid-19 restrictions, the question of public auctions is a bit more complicated as it involves gathering a crowd indoors.

In many cases, the public auctions were simply called off or sometimes replaced with an online auction instead.

Even in cases where auctions were called off in favour of a private treaty arrangement, strong prices were still achieved. Such was the case of a 15.5-acre holding near Croom, Co Limerick, as Richard Ryan of GVM Auctioneers in Limerick and Kilmallock explains:

“That sold for around €100,000 (€13,000/acre) and that was meant to be an auction but it was right in the middle of the Lockdown in April so we sold it by private treaty.”

David Shee of Shee and Hawe in Carrick-on-Suir notes a similar experience, with another planned auction of land that went ahead by private treaty but which emerged unscathed from the experience with strong interest and active bidding. At the time of writing, a 70-acre farm in Mooncoin is making over €19,000/acre and still receiving bids.

“We were going to go for auction and we had an auction date picked,” says David, “but the Covid stopped it and decided to go private treaty.”

“I think that because there’s so much uncertainty out there, owners are inclined to go private treaty,” says Éamonn McQuinn, “but many with the attitude of ‘if there’s enough interest there, I’ll take it to a public auction… In other words, they’re dipping their toes into the water before they take their chances in a public auction and there’s one vendor I’m aware of that has decided to wait until next year altogether.”

Killian Lynch, of Killian Lynch Auctioneers & Valuers, says every farm he has taken to market over the past six months has sold for above the asking price.

Other agents adapted in a different manner to the restrictions on how many people can attend an indoor public auction. With Macroom-based auctioneer Killian Lynch, it was a case of returning to older more traditional ways of holding public auctions by having them in a large outbuilding on the farm itself.

It proved to be a successful gamble that satisfied vendor, purchaser and attendee alike and the agent is looking forward to continuing the tradition over the coming months:

“All told, we’ve brought a good number of farms to the market over the last six months,” says Killian, “and we’ve sold all of them, with each one of them making more than the asking price so we see the market for agricultural land as very positive still.

“With regard to auctions, we’ve gone the route of auctioning them on the farms to counter-act the Corona Virus restrictions… it’s been received fantastically well. It won’t be a problem going into the winter either. If the farm has outbuildings, we’ll continue to do it.”

Another knock-on effect of the Covid-19 restrictions has been an increase of people who are looking to move out of city locations. With a big increase in companies realising just how well their businesses can still operate even when their workers are scattered in multiple locations and with the Virus remaining a public threat, most of these people are choosing to move to smaller towns and villages, with a significant cohort deciding to take a plunge into deeper countryside and purchase a house with a small holding, or even a larger one.

Callum Bain of Dublin-based Colliers auctioneers has also seen strong British-based interest in one of their latest offerings – an 82-acre holding with a superb Georgian residence (Stokestown House) located on the banks of a tributary of the River Barrow in Stokestown, Co Wexford.

“We’ve had interest in this property from both national and international sources,” says Callum. “We’ve had to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions so it has been difficult to get individuals in to view the property but the people we’ve had from the UK had already been here and have complied with the 14-day rule. But we’ve had interest all the way from Asia to the United States.”