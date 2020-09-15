Vet Advice: In pneumonia outbreaks, animal deaths are only 7% of estimated total losses

I had known Larry for almost all my working life. He was a genial type of chap, quietly spoken, and always open to new ideas. He farmed a suckler enterprise with excellent quality Charolais and Simmental cross animals.

The offspring were usually kept and finished to factory weight.

I had missed a call from him, when I was doing a shift in the local meat factory, so I returned the call as I was driving back towards the office.

Following the usual pleasantries, he told me that he was in a bit of bother.

He had recently housed the weanlings in his slatted house for the winter. Having noticed a bit of coughing in some of them the previous day, he gave a few of them a shot of antibiotic that he had left over from previous cases.

Today, when he went out to look at them, he found four of them dead, ones he hadn’t injected.

To say he was shocked was putting it mildly. He wanted advice as to what was the best thing to do.

I decided to call out to him to survey the scene and look at the rest of the animals in the shed.

It was upsetting to see the four animals that had died.

Carrying out a post mortem, I could see that they had suffered from a severe pneumonia.

They were very forward for their age, and I asked Larry to put a rough estimate on their value: €700 each, he replied despondently.

When we are costing the losses of such a pneumonia outbreak, the loss due to death is put at 7% of the total loss.

So, what Larry was looking at here was four deaths at €700 each, making €2,800. If this was 7% of the total loss, then he was looking at a total loss of €40,000.

This includes the initial loss due to death, losses due to ill-thrift (up to 50%), labour, medicines, veterinary costs, wasted feeding, etc.

It is very easy to focus the mind when you see these sort of figures.

The slatted house that the animals were housed in was of a good design, with a fairly acceptable airflow.

There might have been too many animals per pen, which didn’t help.

Every year prior to that, Larry had vaccinated his calves with a respiratory vaccine and usually did them again before housing.

However, this particular year he had been under pressure with the building of a new shed, and the vaccinations had been put off, and eventually forgotten about.

As we can see from the figures, this turned out to be a very costly omission.

Recently I have been quizzed by clients regarding vaccinations for respiratory disease prior to housing.

The timing of the questions can lead to different advice, as can the particular type of farming each client is carrying on.

Different facilities and the ability of the client to properly restrain his/her animals will also lend to the type of advice offered.

If you have enough time, before you plan to house your animals, then you may fit in two vaccinations of an inactivated vaccine.

But if you are running close to the housing date, then you may have to use a live vaccine up the nose, which will require more labour, and the ability to properly restrain the animal.

There is a number of pharmaceutical companies out there manufacturing respiratory vaccines, and it is not for me to recommend one vaccine over another in this article.

Your own vet is the person to consult as to which is the best vaccine for you to use in your particular situation.

Have that chat with your vet, and appreciate the advice that is given in all good faith.

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy