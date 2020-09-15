Lamb market cooling after record run of prices

Sheep market report
Lamb market cooling after record run of prices

Up to 550 cents/kg, and in exceptional cases 560 cents/kg, is being secured by some farmers this week for lambs.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 21:12 PM
Martin Ryan

Sheep farmers have detected a cooling off in the trade for lambs at the factories this week, after a record run of prices over recent weeks.

Some processors have eased their quoted prices as much as 10 cents/kg this week, but the majority stayed unchanged in a narrow price band of 520-530 cents/kg, with the usual bonus for quality adding 10 cents/kg for qualifying lambs.

Price cuts were at the higher end of the trade.

However, processors still have to pay above their quoted prices to get supplies.

Up to 550 cents/kg, and in exceptional cases 560 cents/kg, is being secured by some farmers this week.

A steady trade is reported from the marts, with some reporting a tighter supply of lambs.

There was a small entry of 300 head on Monday at Corrin Mart, where the trade was reported to be steady.

Butchers paid up to €75 over. A pen of nine weighing 55 kgs sold for €130, and a pen of 11 weighing 51 kgs made €126. A pen of 12 weighing 49 kgs made €124. Factory lots sold for up to €67 over.

There were 650 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday with a high percentage made up of stores, and lambs in short supply.

Butchers’ lambs sold for up to €76 over. The top selling lot was a pen of ten weighing 54 kgs and selling for €130. Factory lambs sold for up to €63 over.

Read More

Improved cow trade may be good omen for the prime beef market

More in this section

European spruce bark beetle Pest warning if timber imports increase due to forestry crisis 
DSCF7815.JPG Improved cow trade may be good omen for the prime beef market
JH-Onstairs.jpg First mozzarella production at Carbery's new West Cork plant
sheeplambfarmersfarming

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices