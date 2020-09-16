All aboard for #PLOUGHING2020

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) is set to host an exciting, fun and informative ‘digital engagement’ event - #Ploughing2020 - during what should have been the National Ploughing Championships Week on September 15, 16 and 17 next.

The event was cancelled due to restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During #Ploughing2020 an array of special offers will be available throughout as well as interactive competitions and the latest in agriculture machinery.

#Ploughing2020 will also include ploughing from Ireland’s finest ploughers and for those with a flair for fashion, daily fashion shows - with all the catwalk trends - will take place.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards winners will be revealed.

This event - which was moved online because of the cancellation of the championships - will have followed a summer of stiff competition where ground-breaking agri-related products and cutting edge innovations from Irish companies battled it out for a cash fund of €10,000.

On Wednesday ‘The Most Appropriately Dressed' competitions will take place with amazing prizes on offer for the winners.

The ‘Most Appropriately Dressed Lady’ will win a luxurious weekend away for two in the exclusive Wineport Lodge Hotel while the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed Gent’ will be presented with a €250 voucher for Detail Menswear.

To be in with a chance to win, take a picture of what you would have worn to the ‘Ploughing’ and include #Ploughing2020 with the entry.

Remember it would have been outdoors, in Ireland, in the Autumn so dress for the weather!

And, with hundreds of entries from around the country, the long-awaited finals of the National Brown Bread Competition in association with Aldi and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) will take place. A prize fund of over €15,000 awaits the overall winner so expect fierce competition on the day.

“Although it is disappointing that the ‘Ploughing’ in its traditional sense isn’t going ahead due to the pandemic, we expect to have a very exciting few days digitally,” NPA’s Anna Marie McHugh said.

“The event will hold many memories from over the years, so to get involved simply use #Ploughing2020 and follow our social media channels.”