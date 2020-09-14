Very little barley of malting standard in hard harvesting week  

Current improved weather will help growers to complete harvesting
Very little barley of malting standard in hard harvesting week  

Current improved weather will help growers to complete grain harvesting, but it will take longer to gather straw.

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 19:10 PM
Stephen Cadogan

Teagasc advisers say tillage farmers were forced this week to harvest at high grain moistures, in order to make harvest progress, but about 20% of grain was still unharvested by mid-week.

Costs and crop increased due to high moisture, poor ground conditions, lodged crops, broken heads, and lost grains.

Very little of the barley harvested in the past week made malting grade, according to Teagasc.

Current improved weather will help growers to complete harvesting, but it will take longer to gather straw, with a large acreage still on the ground by mid-week.

 Teagasc advisors and growers fear that a significant proportion of the straw crop may not be saved. A growing number of farmers were choosing to chop straw rather than try to save it.

Meanwhile, high quality imported straw suitable for feed is being offered by some companies.

More in this section

European spruce bark beetle Pest warning if timber imports increase due to forestry crisis 
JH-Onstairs.jpg First mozzarella production at Carbery's new West Cork plant
workplace food industry - factory butchery for the production of sausages - butcher cuts meat Taoiseach: Serial testing at meat factories to resume next week

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices