Taoiseach: Serial testing at meat factories to resume next week

Serial testing for Covid-19 at meat and food processing factories will resume next week, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Speaking at the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) conference in Cork this morning, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the reason serial testing had been suspended this week was due to greater demand for "community testing" as more people with symptoms are presenting themselves to GPs.

He said if a cluster breaks out in the mean time, “mass testing will immediately take place.”

“It’s a fundamental principle of public health that you allocate your testing resources to the community prevalence of the virus and particularly people who are symptomatic,” he said.

The Taoiseach added that testing capacity “is increasing, has increased and will increase more."

This year’s ASA conference was live-streamed to stakeholders and non-members of the association online this year.

The theme for this years conference was “Embracing Disruption in Agri-Food” and explored the impact Covid-19, Brexit and Climate Change are having on the Irish agri-food industry.

In his opening remarks, the Taoiseach acknowledged there are “enormous challenges” facing Ireland’s agri-food sector, none greater than those presented by Brexit.

He commented that the "uncertainty" around the Brexit situation is "particularly unhelpful" to the agricultural food industry.

He said he has been consistently pressing with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the optimal agreement for Ireland is a free trade one, with no quotas or tariffs.

“The United Kingdom, still remains our largest market with agri-food exports of five and a half billion in 2019 representing 38% of Ireland's total agri-food exports” he said.

“Some sectors are particularly reliant on the United Kingdom market, including beef where 43% of our exports go to the UK.”

“Equally, the UK also remains our largest import market with imports of 4.6 billion in 2019.”

Martin told the virtual audience that he believes his government has an obligation to those in the agri-food business to get the best deal and not allow “political issues cloud what is most important in terms of the livelihood of people.”

Irrespective of what deal emerges, the Taoiseach said there will be “significant changes” including customs and SPS checks on goods imported from, and exported to, the UK.

“All of you, and your businesses, must be prepared for this reality,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was also asked to address allegations that Ireland has undermined the independence of the EU Commission by ‘forcing’ the resignation of Ireland’s previous EU commissioner Phil Hogan.

In response, Mr Martin said; "We didn't undermine the independence of the Commission in any shape or form and my relationship with President von der Leyen remains a very warm one.”

Mr Martin said he was “deeply disappointed” with the event that took place in Clifden.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic and a key characteristic of the nation's response is solidarity, and people adhering to the conditions that apply and the guidance that has been issued by public health authorities,” he said.