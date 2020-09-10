The problem with the calves’ training paddock

It was early in the day when Paddy rang the office. He was looking for a word with me about some calves that were scouring. In the spring, he also had a problem with calves scouring.

In the spring, we found that there was a problem with Coccidiosis. The treatment prescribed proved to be correct and the calves came back to normal quickly.

The present bunch of troublemakers were the youngest calves.

They were a pretty miserable lot, according to Paddy, and what was coming out from them was very watery. The earlier calves had been given a long-acting wormer behind the ear, and there was no problem with them.

The youngest bunch had not yet been wormed, since they were only out on grass for about a month.

A little further probing revealed that, as is a normal practice on most farms, all the calves start off their grazing experience on the same paddock before moving on to pastures further away, once they are trained to the electric wire.

The problem with this system is that calves are the most productive age group when it comes to increasing the number of larvae on the pasture. When you arrive at the last group of the year going out on to the training ground, they are usually the third or fourth group to do so. By the time they reach this paddock, the place is alive with larvae, and the worm burden on the youngest calves is astronomical.

It is little wonder then that the faeces is running out of them, and they are getting minimal nutritional value from what they are eating.

These later calves need to be trained on a relatively clean pasture. This can be a field of after-grass or even one that has been previously grazed by cows.

The worst one to use is the one that is traditionally used, especially in a year like 2020, when we have had a lot of rain and humidity tipping the balance very much in favour of the worm. In Paddy’s case, these calves needed to be given a worm dose and moved to as clean a pasture as soon as possible.

The next question concerned his cows. There were quite a few of them with snots in their noses. Paddy’s first inclination was that it had something to do with the changes he had made in his IBR vaccination programme. He had decided to change last January from two shots of live vaccine to one shot of inactivated vaccine.

Making changes such as this should always be done in consultation with your vet.

If you are signed up with your milk purchaser for bulk tank disease surveillance, the information you are receiving regularly will help you and your vet make a good decision. If you are not signed up to such a scheme, you can still have a bulk tank sample analysed to determine the amount of active infection you have or haven’t got in your herd. The problem with this one-off result is you have nothing to compare it with and you cannot see if a trend is developing.

Paddy also felt that not as many of his cows were in calf as he had originally thought. This would add more weight to the thought that IBR was the problem. However, we cannot just go on a hunch. Maybe the snots in the nose are due to lungworms, and the perceived infertility due to Leptospirosis, as the cows were not on a Leptospirosis vaccination programme.

Nor had they been wormed this year. It is very hard to make correct decisions without having informed analytical results.