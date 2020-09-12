The Field: €17,000 per acre guide price for 30-acre pasture near Listowel

Located beside Kerry’s premier literary town and close to Listowel Mart, a 30-acre non-residential block of outstanding quality land is sure to bring some interested parties into the bidding from the surrounding lands in North Kerry, and beyond.

This offering from Listowel-based auctioneers Dillon Prendeville is all in grass and comes in one field, in the townland of Tanavalla, just a few kilometres southwest of Listowel.

Listowel is a town that punches above its weight in a number of respects; most notably in the areas of literature and horse racing. Both disciplines have spawned festivals that draw large crowds on a normal year to this part of the Kingdom.

Good quality land is another strong asset of the area, as is the wealth effect of shares in Kerry group, which grew from Kerry Co-op, and which always surfaces when good quality land is for sale. So it’s no surprise to see a bullish price expectation on this holding of €500,000 (€17,000/acre).

Top money is always drawn to top-quality land and nowhere is this more true than in North Kerry. Selling agent Tom Dillon describes the property as “a stunning parcel of land” whose level of quality is very rare and which needs to be viewed to be truly appreciated.

The property is well fenced and there is an electric supply. Water supply is assured by a private well on the land and, almost as a back-up supply, the local mains water is the roadside abounding the holding. In addition, the River Feale forms the narrower northern boundary of this elongated plot.

In an area dominated by the dairying sector, one would expect this gem to pass into the ownership of a milk producer.