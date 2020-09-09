Stephen Cadogan: What’s the beef about this farm to fork project?

What’s the beef about this farm to fork project?

Every week, more and more foods across Europe get geographical indications.

This week, such foods include Strandzhanski manov med, a smooth brown honey with a slightly bitter aftertaste from bees in the wild oak forests of the Bulgarian uplands.

And there is Asperges du Blayais, asparagus grown only in specific municipalities of Gironde and Charente-Maritime in France.

Telemea de Sibiu is a traditional Romanian cheese, made from the fresh milk of sheep that graze upon the rolling hills of Transylvania.

What they have in common is the EU’s geographical indication for products linked to a particular territory or production method.

This identification of products linked to their place of origin is a winner with consumers who trust these quality products.

They are the ideal farm to fork story, from the consumer point of view, rather than a commodity which may be produced in one country, processed in another, and packed in a third country.

The Republic of Ireland has eight food product names registered in this way. They are Clare Island Salmon, Imokilly Regato cheese, Timoleague Brown Pudding, Connemara Hill Lamb, Waterford Blaa bread, Oriel Sea Salt, Oriel Sea Minerals, and Sneem Black Pudding. Three spirit drink names are registered in this way. They are Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream, and Irish Poitín.

Across the EU, the sales value of these protected name products is on average double that for similar products without a certification.

Foods and drinks whose names are protected by the EU’s Geographical Indications have a total sales value of €74.76 billion, more than one-fifth of which is outside the EU.

Producers can sell these products at a higher price, to consumers looking for authentic regional products.

EU schemes promote the unique characteristics of such products.

They serve as flagships for the traditional culinary heritage of regions, and as economic drivers for the national agri-food sector.

Geographical indications represent 15.5% of the total EU agri-food exports. Wines are the most important sector in terms of sales and exports. Irish Whiskey sits alongside other geographical indication beverages such as Bayerisches Bier, Champagne, Kalamata olives, Parmigiano Reggiano, Polish Vodka, Queso Manchego, and Roquefort.

So it’s hardly surprising that Ireland is at an early stage of applying to the EU to list Irish Grass-Fed Beef and Achill Island Sea Salt as names with protected geographic status.

This proposes to give the name of Irish Grass Fed Beef to quality Irish beef raised on a grass-based diet on pasture grazing farms in Ireland.

It’s meat from cattle raised naturally, and processed in Ireland, before landing on the consumer’s plate.

If it’s as successful as the other products across Europe with protected geographic status, it could be a game-changer for the troubled beef industry.

An application for PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) status can only be submitted by, or on behalf of, a group of producers. In this case, the application will be made by Bord Bia.

Tomorrow evening, Friday, at September 11, is the deadline for legitimate oppositions to the two applications for protected geographic status.

Following satisfactory completion of this stage, the application can be formally lodged with the EU Commission for scrutiny, and a further opposition procedure will follow.

Once registered, EU regulations require the EU symbol for PGI to appear on the labelling of the product, to help consumers distinguish it from similar products.

The PGI certification logo on the product passes a message of quality and authenticity to consumers.

Unfortunately, it is possible that the Irish Grass Fed Beef application will fall at the first opposition hurdle, because the farmers on whose behalf it is being made have objected to it.

Bord Bia says it developed grass-fed beef standards in consultation with farmers and processors.

Key criteria are at least 90% of an animal’s diet on a fresh weight basis must be grass or grass-based forages, and at least 220 days per year grazing, but with an allowance of up to 40 days where soil type or weather may prevent a longer grazing season.

The beef must come from steers and heifers aged up to 36 months, with conformation better than O-minus and fat score of two-plus to four-plus; or beef cows of up to 120 months, conformation better than O-plus, fat score two-plus to five-plus.

Disappointingly, farmers have gone out of their way to pick holes in the grass-fed standard submitted by Bord Bia to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. IFA has objected to the submission setting limits on the distance from farms to abattoirs, and mentioning that registered hauliers must be used.

IFA wants to know who will adjudicate on the specified colour of the meat, and says processors doing it is unacceptable.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the submission has been driven by processors to give them even more control over farmers. He said it is likely to do more harm than good for farmers.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association said the grass-fed beef PGI proposal will undermine development of a suckler beef brand.

A group called the Independent Farmers’ Organisation of Ireland said it has submitted a comprehensive objection to the proposal outlining its serious concerns about the implications for beef farmers, saying it is “a Trojan horse to block the prospect of future farmer applications while swelling the coffers of the processors and multiples”.

A PGI for Irish beef has been talked about for many years. In the current Programme for Government, it is one of the priorities in agriculture, but is likely now to be dropped well down the priority list, as it has turned into such a hot potato.

The application is quite likely to fail; a previous application for Irish Beef was withdrawn several years ago, because the European Commission did not accept that there were exceptional circumstances to justify using the name of a member state.

EU regulations changed in the meantime to permit the use of a member state’s name, but the EU is hardly likely to approve the latest application after there has been such strong producer opposition.

It’s not a new situation; farmer organisations and agencies previously explored possible joint applications, but never reached a shared position.

It’s becoming more and more clear that the beef sector is too divided internally, with the paranoia and suspicions that that entails, to work together on a farm to fork project like this.

Meanwhile, best of luck to the PGI application for “Achill Island Sea Salt”, a hand harvested sea salt from the waters around Achill Island, Co Mayo. Unfortunately, it is unlikely to be sprinkled on a PGI Irish beef.