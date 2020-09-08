Weaned off the beer, no longer bawling for a sup

While my heart bleeds for rural publicans, it bleeds all the more for rural drinkers.

We are the forgotten people. The news that real pubs might soon be opening, is news of the too little too late variety, if you ask me.

Most fellows at this stage, who once dabbled with drink (myself included) have been weaned off the stuff.

We no longer have a calling to the bar.

The closure of pubs back in March was the finish of us.

That was when the horse bolted.

And now, like expecting a weaned calf to return to the milk (after a summer of ration and fine grass), don’t presume we will return to the beer tap.

We have moved on.

The odd suckler calf might return to the cow after a break, but they are the exception.

What should have been offered to drinkers back in March (and I’m blue in the face from saying this) was some sort of drink replacer. A substitute for the real thing.

Similar in a way to the milk replacer we give calves, a class of a powerful powder that when mixed with a bucket of warm water would produce the beverage of our choice, or at least something that tasted similar. That way, at least our interest in drink would have remained.

But, no. We were offered nothing.

The government turned its back on the bawling of weaned drinkers. The gate was never opened for drinkers. The bag of drink replacer never materialised.

After the tap was so cruelly taken from us, we were offered nothing by way of an alternative, and we had to make our own way.

Well, make no mistake, we are now weaned off drink. So, tough titty everyone.

I remember March as if it were yesterday. I remember the confusion, the worry, the anxiety. ‘Where in heaven’s name can I get a pint?’ was all that concerned me.

Well, now, I wouldn’t show an interest in a pint if you spilled one over my head. The desire has gone.

It was left to the drinker to plough his own furrow, and we have done just that, the best way we can, by taking up other noble pursuits in place of the few pints. for example, many have found a replacement for drink in a newfound interest in the sport of kings, namely horse racing.

For others, religion became the new alcohol. A few of the more energetic in our ranks embarked on steamy love affairs with ladies who had for years been on their radar, but who they hadn’t had the time to pursue, because of drink.

It would be hard now to go back to drinking, we have new interests.

The problem with the closure of pubs in the first instance was that the emphasis was always placed on the publican and not on the drinker.

But ust like a suckler cow needs a calf, the publican desperately needs the drinker. It takes two to tango.

Whenever the real pubs of Ireland finally do open their doors, it will be clearly seen that the mad rush of yesteryear no longer exists.

The days of stampeding to the bar here in Ireland are over.