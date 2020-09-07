Ratification of EU's Mercosur trade deal runs into more problems

Parliaments in Austria, and the Belgian region of Wallonia, have also opposed the deal in its current form.
Ireland has indicated reservations with the agreement, and now Germany has also expressed reservations, with a spokesperson for Chancellor Angela Merkel saying in mid-August she had “serious doubts” about the future of the agreement in the face of the ecological threat in the Amazon area.
The enquiry findings could be crucial in determining the approval of the Mercosur deal by the 27 EU countries.
Public opposition is also strong, with climate action movements having started a worldwide series of protests.