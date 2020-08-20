US removes tariffs on Greek and German cheeses but still at €40m for Irish dairy sector

Strong dairy markets despite recession and tariffs
US removes tariffs on Greek and German cheeses but still at €40m for Irish dairy sector

The US has left the total amount of EU products subject to tariffs at $7.5 billion. Picture: iStock

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 16:13 PM
Stephen Cadogan

Strong dairy markets have enabled co-ops to maintain or increase prices for July milk, despite a severe global economic slowdown due to Covid-19, and the US leaving import tariffs in place on dairy imports from the EU. 

Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price for July by 1c per litre (cpl); Dairygold and Arrabawn added 0.5cpl. Kerry, Glanbia, and Carbery have announced unchanged prices for July milk Co-ops have said dairy markets have been quiet in recent weeks, but noted growth in production across Europe and the US.

“There is stability, for now, in the markets, but the re-emergence of Covid-19 nationally and internationally is concerning, especially for the foodservice sector,” said a Lakeland Dairies spokesperson.

“As well as the supply-demand dynamic and Covid-19, lack of progress on a Free Trade Agreement between the EU and the UK is worrying.” 

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “The current market balance is fragile. Weak global economic data and high rates of coronavirus in many key importing regions are of concern. Market direction will depend on the level of milk supply in key regions and recovery of foodservice demand.” American tariffs of 25% estimated to cost the Irish dairy sector €40 million a year remain in place, despite the US removing tariffs on certain goods such as Greek and German cheeses.

Despite saying it will begin “a new process” with the EU in an effort to resolve a long-running trade dispute over plane makers Boeing and Airbus, the US has left the total amount of EU products subject to tariffs at $7.5 billion.

Ireland is one of the countries most affected, with the US having selected product categories which leave Ireland ranked first for tariffs as a percentage of GDP, and per capita, and sixth in terms of absolute value of tariffs.

Read More

Rain threatens annual herd and grass performance

More in this section

Brexit History repeats itself. Spanish Flu and Covid 19, Economic War and Brexit?
farmer in a cow farm Essential training for converting the farm to dairy
People working at a chicken factory Union officials portray a day in the life of a meat worker
tradedairyplace: euplace: us

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices