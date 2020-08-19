Up to €15k per acre expected for 55-acre farm near Kinsale

Up to €15k per acre expected for 55-acre farm near Kinsale

The 55-acre farm near Belgooly, Co Cork, for sale with Hodnett Forde Property.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 10:13 AM
Conor Power

A top-quality holding seeking a top price has just come on the market in West Cork with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services.

This part of the Rebel County is synonymous with excellent land close to busy markets, with a lively farming scene ensuring plenty of movement in the land market, particularly at the upper end of the quality spectrum.

This holding is all in one block in the townland of Ballinrichard, just over a kilometre west of Belgooly village and 3.2km from the vibrant town of Kinsale.

This is an area that both farmers and those seeking to live in one of Ireland’s most desired locations are equally keen on.

Although the size of this holding would suggest that farming interests will prevail, it doesn’t rule out the possibility of a non-farming interest being prepared to pay good money for this choice property.

“It’s very close to Belgooly village,” explains selling agent Ernest Forde.

“It’s only within a stone’s throw of the village, and that fact should make it attractive to both non-farmers and farming people.”

The access is very convenient, with plenty of road frontage off a good quality public road, on the farm’s southern boundary.

The farm is well laid out and fenced with a good water supply to all paddocks and with a central roadway for ease of farm management.

“At the moment, it’s being operated as an outside farm as part of a dairying operation,” explains selling agent Ernest Forde.

“This is very good land, all workable land, and it’s an active farm that has been well run.”

The outbuildings include a four-column shed, slatted lean-to, open silage pit, cattle crush and two concrete storage buildings.

Even more interesting, there is an old stone dwelling suitable for refurbishment. According to the agents, the price expectation is between €12,000 and €15,000 per acre, and likely to be “at the higher end of that”.

