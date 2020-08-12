€1.1m expected for 114-acre  residential farm in East Cork offered for sale in lots

A large residential holding in East Cork that has just come on the market with CCM Property Services will cause plenty of excitement, as much for its size and quality as for the unique nature of the farm.

According to selling agent Éamonn O’Brien, this is a farm that comes with a strong reputation.

“It’s on the market by private treaty on behalf of the estate of Tommy Dineen, deceased,” says Éamonn.

“Tommy was a bachelor farmer who was liked and respected for his farming techniques at his property Ballynattin, close to Ballynoe in north-east Cork.”

This is a part of the world where different farming interests converge in a lively local scene with plenty of potentially interested progressive farmers, as Éamonn explains: “It’s an area renowned for dairy farming or tillage farming, with a couple of horses thrown in for good measure.

"It isn’t unusual to see a few brood mares on your travels through the parish, all waiting on the good horse to bring to the sales.”

Some of the 114 acres for sale at Ballynattin, Ballynoe, in East Cork.

The land, says Éamonn, offers vacant possession, and comes in good heart.

“The lands have been well farmed by the late Tommy Dineen and by the local neighbours who have taken crops of silage since Tommy’s passing.”

The land is naturally divided into two divisions. The first is approximately 68 acres in size with the farmyard.

This is good quality farmland, according to the agents, some of which has been recently re-seeded.

The remaining 45 acres is located directly across the local public road from the yard.

“A string of white tape would allow access between the two,” says Éamonn, “or else one could send for the local contractor to install an underpass.”

The farmyard on the 114-acre property for sale at Ballynattin, Ballynoe, in East Cork.

The residence that comes with the farm is a relatively new bungalow.

It is in good condition and could easily be extended if the need arises with the next owner.

The farmyard comprises a four-bay slatted house, a cubicle house, a calf house, stables and an enclosed silage yard.

The farm comes with basic payments extending to approximately €13,000 per annum.

The property is being offered in lots with an overall price guide of €1.1 million.

All will depend on how demand pans out but the three optional lots are the house on one acre (€100,000); 68 acres with farmyard (€650,000); and 45 acres of land (€350,000).