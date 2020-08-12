West Cork sale offers a farm (or a house site on 57 acres) 

The 57-acre farm for sale at Reenascreena South, Rosscarbery, Co Cork.
Conor Power

A new offering from Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services will be of as much interest to someone looking for a quaint location for a house surrounded by dozens of acres of land as it will to more serious full-time farmers.

The property in question is a 57-acre farm in one block at Reenascreena South, approximately 7km from Rosscarbery and 12km from Clonakilty.

This land is well laid out, with the ruins of a traditional home in the middle of the property, surrounded by a collection of stone farm buildings which are, in turn, surrounded by a shelter belt of mature trees.

The old farmhouse on a 57-acre property for sale at Reenascreena South, Rosscarbery, in West Cork.
“The residence and outbuildings offer excellent potential for re-development,” says selling agent Andy Donoghue. 

“There’s been a fair bit of work done to the ground in the past couple of years with drainage and improvements.”

Access is via a shared lane from the public road and the price expectation is €9,000 to €10,000/acre.

