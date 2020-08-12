Beef Finishers Payment: Who’s eligible and what’s the next step?

As details of the Beef Finishers Payment (BFP) become more clear, the next stage in the process will allow for eligible farmers to register with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine when the scheme opens for submission on August 19.

The Department is anticipating that 42,000 farmers will be eligible to apply for the scheme, which will be based on the number of cattle sent for slaughter in the period from 1 February to 12 June 2020 - subject to a limit of 100 animals per herd.

The opening date for applications is 19 August 2020 and the closing date is 9 September 2020.

Eligible animals include those slaughtered in the reference period of 1 February to 12 June 2020; those aged eight months or more when slaughtered; those resident on the qualifying herd for at least 30 days prior to slaughter - if not the previous owner is eligible for payment if they are an applicant and have had the animal for over 30 days on their holding; animals identified on the Department systems as presented for slaughter by or on behalf of a factory will not be eligible; and those subject to a cap on payments in respect of 100 eligible animals per herd.

Eligible applicants include farmers who have presented animals for slaughter in the reference period; holders of an active herd number with Herd Owner Status; those farming a holding in respect of which a valid Basic Payment Scheme application has been submitted in 2020 to the Department; and applicants who are members of the Bord Bia Beef and Lamb Quality Assurance Scheme at the time of application or undertake to become a member of a quality scheme prior to 30 September 2020.

Agent or Dealer herd numbers are not eligible for payment.

Meanwhile, based on estimates of eligible animals, a rate in the region of €100 per animal will be payable.

In the event of an oversubscription, the rate of payment per animal will be subject to a linear cut in order to comply with the available budget of €50m.

For assistance on registering for www.agfood.ie as a first step in making an online application, farmers can contact the AgFood Registration Helpdesk on 0761 064424.

They can also contact this phone number should they require assistance to register an agricultural consultant or Teagasc adviser to apply on their behalf.

Farmers can also contact the Department by ringing the Direct Payments Helpline at 076 106 4420 where a member of staff can advise on the matter.