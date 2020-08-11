Market for lambs affected by temporary Kildare Chilling closure

There is more uncertainty in the lamb trade at factories this week, with prices under pressure again in an unstable market.

The temporary closure of Kildare Chilling, because of Covid-19 cases among the workforce, comes at a bad time of the year for sheep farmers, and is certainly having some impact on overall trading conditions for this week.

A number of processors did not quote for lambs for the early days of this week, holding off to see how the market develops before showing their hand.

Prices were steady, or had eased as much as 10 cents/kg, at factories quoting at the start of the week, in a 480-500 cents/kg range, with the usual bonus payments for quality at 10-15 cents/kg to be added.

Processors are not anxious to get large supplies of lambs this week.

However, reports from around the country indicate processors agreeing deals for up to 510 cents/kg.

At the live sales Monday, there were 500 head on offer at Corrin Mart, where there was a steady trade.

Butchers paid up to €81 over for lambs.

A pen of 12 weighing 53 kgs sold for €134, and a pen of four weighing 54 kgs made €132.

Factory lambs sold for up to €66 over.

There was an entry of 420 head at Kilkenny Mart on Monday and prices were back by €2-€4/head.

Butchers’ lambs sold for up to €68 over, with a top price of €123 for a pen of 14 weighing 55 kgs. A pen of ten weighing 52 kgs sold for €116. Factory lots sold for up to €64 over.