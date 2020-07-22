Win-win for sellers as Northern Ireland buyers and grass buyers drive prices

I think I chose the wrong week to head to Skibbereen.

While last week dry cows shone at the west Cork mart, this week it was the turn of the weanling.

And while I have nothing against the dry cow, I'd much prefer to be looking at a weanling.

It's hard to beat a bit of class, and there must have been some classy weanlings on show in Skibbereen on as the prices paid will attest.

A Belgian Blue bull weanling weighing 295kg made €940 (€3.18/kg).

Two Charolais heifer weanlings weighing 225kg made €720 a head (€3.20/kg), while four Charolais weanling bulls 270kg made €720 a head (€3.16/kg).

At Skibbereen mart on dry cows sold from €100 to €580 with the kilo.

Bullocks made from €280 to €6705 with the kilo. Heifers made up to €630 with the kilo.

While weanling bulls made from €270 to €700 with the kilo or over €3/kg, heifer weanlings made from €250 to €595 over the weight, again here many heifer weanlings went over the €3/kg mark.

Skibbereen

No Breed Sex Weight €

2 Ch steers 505kg 1210

2 Sim steers 375kg 910

2 Ch steers 458kg 1120

2 Lm heifers 510kg 1140

2 AA heifers 497kg 1020

1 Lm cow 615kg 1170

1 Sim cow 650kg 930

Kanturk mart next, and mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe reports on 's mart sale.

"We had a big sale for the time of year with 490 animals including 90 calves. A full clearance was recorded with dealers and farmer buyers competing for all types of stock."

Calves at Kanturk mart were also a good trade with 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls (2 months old) making €420 a head.

3 Aberdeen Angus bulls (1 month old) sold for €350 a head.

Hereford bull calves at Kanturk mart made from €290 to €370 a head.

Hereford heifers made from €170 to €290 a head.

Kanturk

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 AA steer 755kg 1280

5 Fr steers 618kg 980

3 Hr steers 471kg 940

6 AA steers 350kg 770

4 Lim heifers 632kg 1310

1 Lm cow 580kg 1140

1 Fr cow 685kg 1010

As we take a big bite out of the month of July, the mart trade is clearly peaking.

With Northern Ireland buyers driving on dry cows like you wouldn't believe and grass buyers driving on store cattle like you would believe, it's win-win for the seller.

Word has it that this strong trade will remain for the next few weeks, before we see a return to more favourable conditions for the buyer, or a drop in demand. For now it's a sellers' market.

Next to Kilmallock mart, where the headline grabber is an upcoming Pedigree Angus Breeding Sale on this coming .

But before that we will look back over the past week at Kilmallock mart where 650 cattle were sold.

At Nenagh Mart Tuesday, three Limousin cross bullocks, born May 2019, weighed 346kg and sold for €960 each. Picture: James Treacy

Denis Kirby of GVM reported "Prices are flying at the moment with demand exceeding supply. We had 133 buyers doing business at the ring and online."

On bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up to €1,360 each or €2.64 per kg.

saw dry cows hit €1,130 a head or €1.70 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €2.41 per kg.

"A small selection of weanling heifers made up to €2.43 per kg. Dairy stock sold for up to €1,380 a head (paid for a 6-year-old in calf cow springing to Aberdeen Angus).

Factory bulls made up to €1,660 each and sucklers made up to €1,280 (paid for a 3 year old Limousin and her Limousin bull calf).

On runners sold for up to €600 and young calves sold for up to €400.

On , a dispersal sale of 20 Breeding Stock of the Curraghtarsna Angus Herd will take place, beginning at 1pm.

Kilmallock

/

No Breed Sex Weight €

6 Hr steers 345kg 890

7 AA steers 391kg 840

5 Fr steers 378kg 650

1 Lim steer 635kg 1300

2 Lm heifers 318kg 730

1 AA heifer 335kg 700

1 AA cow 385kg 650

Kilkenny mart manager George Candler reported "A bigger yard of cattle" on last, "with quality lots meeting a solid trade."

In Kilkenny on bullocks sold from €1.50/kg to €2.85/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg. Friesian cull cows sold from €1.08/kg to €1.60/kg.

Continental cull cows sold from €1.35/kg to €2.33/kg. 's cattle sale in Kilkenny had 920 cattle on offer.

And looking at 's calf sale, George added "We had a steady trade for calves with a top call of €335 was paid for a Limousin bull calf. Younger calves on offer when compared to the last few weeks.

"Due to this fact, numbers were scarce with many buyers unable to fill their orders. The sale resulted in a 100% clearance."

Kilkenny

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 AA steer 780kg 1380

5 Fr steers 510kg 970

2 Ch steers 415kg 1060

4 Hr steers 390kg 880

6 AA heifers 470kg 850

2 Hr heifers 460kg 880

2 Lim heifers 355kg 1080

Dungarvan mart provides a calf collection service to bring calves to the mart on Mondays. Contact Dungarvan Mart on 058 41611 for further details. And to view the mart online, log into www.livestock-live.com.

Dungarvan

No Breed Sex Weight €

7 AA steers 652kg 1310

4 Lm steers 510kg 1100

4 Hr steers 400kg 850

2 Lm heifers 450kg 950

9 Lm heifers 446kg 910

1 Lim cow 655kg 1000

1 Hr cow 680kg 1100