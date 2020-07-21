Residential farm for sale in sought-after Co Cork location

The name ‘Burren’ might not normally be associated with quality land but a townland of that name near the village of Kilbrittain, Co Cork contains some top-class pastures.

A 17-acre residential parcel of it has just come on the market outside this village, which is located to the west of Kinsale.

The property is close to the coastline in a much sought after part of the world just 40 kilometres from Cork City, so it is likely that the interest from the non-farming sector will be just as strong as that from the agricultural community.

“There’s strong interest even though we’re at an early stage yet,” says selling agent Ernest Forde of Clonakilty-based Hodnett Forde Property Services.

The traditional-style house includes over 2,000 square feet of accommodation and is in excellent condition throughout, while the land is of excellent quality, according to the selling agents.

The property is being offered in lots and is priced accordingly: Dwelling on 1.64 acres (€375,000); Outbuildings including ruins of an old farmhouse on 2.89 acres (€175,000); 12.41 acres of prime land (€15,000/acre), giving a total price guide of nearly €740,000.

Interest is strong for each lot, according to the selling agents.