Elizabeth Reynolds and Liam Woulfe appointed to  Teagasc board

Elizabeth Reynolds, a senior consultant with Ignite Purpose in Dublin, has been appointed to the Teagasc Authority for a five-year term.

She has also worked in consumer healthcare with GlaxoSmithKline. Her experience has seen her based in Ireland, the UK, China, Australia, Singapore, and the Asia Pacific region, where she has held senior management, marketing, and related roles in consumer goods, medical devices, and healthcare, for over 25 years.

She holds a Masters degree and a degree in Marketing and Commerce from UCD. She has held several other board and director roles. She is a native of Co Longford, having been raised in Ardagh and brought up on a farm.

Meanwhile, Liam Woulfe, Adare, Co Limerick, has been reappointed to the Authority for a second five-year term. The MD of Grassland AGRO and of Freshgrass Group, he has just completed his first five-year term on the board.

Teagasc chair, Liam Herlihy, thanked Elizabeth and Liam for their commitment. He said: "Elizabeth’s global experience in healthcare and nutrition, along with her knowledge of strategic planning and change management will be invaluable to Teagasc. I’d also like to congratulate Liam on his reappointment. “

He also thanked Cliona Murphy, Glounthaune, Co Cork, for her contribution to the organisation during her term on the board.

Mr Herlihy said: “Cliona brought knowledge and valuable skills to the board which contributed to positive decisions being made by the Teagasc Authority. I want to thank her for her commitment and her contributions over many years.”