Tönnies took 50% of Ireland's cull sows before shutdown

There was no change in Irish pig prices this week, with farmers receiving €1.64-1.68c/kg, according to IFA.
Tönnies took 50% of Ireland's cull sows before shutdown
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 18:00 PM
Stephen Cadogan
Due to Covid-19 clusters, China has stopped imports from an estimated 36 meat plants globally, including Europe’s biggest pork slaughterhouse, and the Rosderra Irish Meats Group Ltd meat factory.
Due to Covid-19 clusters, China has stopped imports from an estimated 36 meat plants globally, including Europe’s biggest pork slaughterhouse, and the Rosderra Irish Meats Group Ltd meat factory.

Irish pig farmers remain confident that prices will gravitate back towards the €2/kg in Europe before the coronavirus hit, despite huge disruption caused by Covid-19 infections among workers in German slaughterhouses.

There was no change in Irish pig prices this week, with farmers receiving €1.64-1.68c/kg, according to IFA.

However, Europe’s biggest pork slaughterhouse is closed since June 19, after more than 1,500 of its workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The Tönnies plant in north-western Germany processed over seven million pigs annually, including 60,000 per week from Belgium and the Netherlands, and up to 50% of cull sows slaughtered in Ireland are sent to this factory for processing into products such as frankfurters and salami.

There are various knock-on implications. China has banned pork imports from Tönnies, Germany’s biggest meat company (China has stopped imports from an estimated 36 plants globally, including the Rosderra Irish Meats Group Ltd).

German authorities have announced mass testing of all meat workers.

Plant shutdowns which would be necessary, if Covid-19 clusters in meat processing are detected, could heavily impact markets.

The German Government will also enforce higher labour standards, which may reduce competitiveness of the German livestock industry.

More in this section

Forestry worker holding a chainsaw Surge in appeals delays forest felling
1520578_1520578 Fisheries sector gets assurances of support from Calleary
Vodafone 5G.jpg Broadband now as essential as rural electrification, says Macra president
foodplace: irelandplace: europeplace: north-western germanyplace: belgiumplace: netherlandsplace: germanyorganisation: tönniesorganisation: ifaorganisation: chinaorganisation: rosderra irish meats group ltdorganisation: covid-19organisation: german government

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices