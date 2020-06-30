Brendan Dunford and Brigid Barry delighted with Farming for Nature win

Ireland’s Farming for Nature has won the €40,000 runner-up prize in the prestigious Act for Biodiversity Challenge international competition.

Farming for Nature is a small start-up initiative which aims to identify, promote and support farmers, and farming practices, that improve farmland biodiversity.

Last Monday, it was announced as a prize winner from over 200 projects across the world in the Act for Biodiversity Challenge, which aimed to identify “bold social innovators who are bringing people together to take on this extensive, complex, and urgent issue”, and to identify ways to “collaborate to preserve and restore biodiversity through solutions designed for agriculture, urban environments and forests’.

One of the Farming for Nature founders, and a volunteer with the project, Brendan Dunford, said, “We feel strongly that farmers are a potentially huge resource in responding to our climate and biodiversity crisis.

“To mobilise this resource, we need to acknowledge and celebrate those farmers who already do great things for nature, then share their enthusiasm and practical knowledge with their farming peers.

“But we also recognise that farming is a business, and so we strongly advocate paying farmers who deliver ecosystem services on their land, and supporting them with the research and advice to do so.”

Farming for Nature co-ordinator Brigid Barry welcomed the award.

“This amazing award recognises the innovation and impact of Farming for Nature at a global level, and will enable us to build an effective European network with farmers at its heart”.

She thanked Bord Bia, who fund the ‘Farming for Nature Ambassador Awards’ in Ireland, for their support, as well as the Department of Agriculture and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, who fund peer learning events and resources for farmers interested in learning how to improve biodiversity on their farm.

Farming for Nature said winning a global award for promoting biodiversity would not be possible “without the incredible shoulders we stand on, the Farming for Nature Ambassadors that every day are working with nature and encouraging others to do the same”.

See more at https://www.farmingfornature.ie/.