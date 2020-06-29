70 acres of top quality arable land for sale 17km from Waterford city

The village of Mooncoin in south Kilkenny, top quality land abounds, where the River Suir and its tributaries provide excellent drainage for the undulating fertile fields, a perfect example of which is a current offering from Carrick-on-Suir based Shee & Hawe Auctioneers.
The village of Mooncoin in south Kilkenny is just 13km from Waterford city.

Here, top quality land abounds, where the River Suir and its tributaries provide excellent drainage for the undulating fertile fields,  a perfect example of which is a current offering from Carrick-on-Suir based Shee &amp; Hawe Auctioneers.

The 70-acre farm was to be sold by public auction in April this year but, because of the Covid-19 Crisis, it is only now being presented to the market under private treaty. Needless to say, much anticipation has been built up in the meantime, with strong interest both locally and from farther afield.

“This is a top-quality farm,” says selling agent David Shee of the non-residential property, which is 4km north of Mooncoin, in the townland of Grange.

“It has generated strong local interest, and also viewers from further afield.”

The lands are mainly in one block of 65 acres, with an additional two lots located nearby of 3.5 acres and one acre. All the blocks have a good water supply and all consist of top-quality arable lands, with the two smaller blocks representing the possibility of planning permission for a residence. There is excellent road frontage and the property is divided into seven fields with mature hedging and trees.

“The land is suitable for all types of arable and grassland farming. The lands are of such good quality, it is expected that there will be strong interest in each of the lots.

"Given the quality of the land and recent sales in the area, I’d be surprised if the land didn’t make in the region of €15,000 per acre,” said Mr Shee.

