€1.25m sought for rare large dairy farm in North Kerry

Aerial view of the 145-acre twin residential farm at Ballyouneen, Lisselton, Co Kerry.

A 145-acre top-quality dairy farm listed for sale with Tralee-based agents McQuinn Consulting is surely one of the most interesting properties in the country so far this year, and one of the largest in North Kerry for some time. It is situated in the townland of Ballyouneen, 10km from Tralee.

“This is a very attractive dairy farm,” says selling agent Éamonn McQuinn.

“This holding is unique in that there are two houses on it in excellent condition.”

The main residence is a four-bedroom bungalow set on a mature site featuring landscaped gardens, gravel driveway approach through traditional blacksmith gates, and a high-level finish throughout.

Both houses are within a short stroll of the efficiently arranged farmyard, where the range of outbuildings include a herringbone milking parlour (side by side), recorder plant, bail lock system, electronic meal feeding system from bulk bins, calving pens, calf rearing shed fitted with individual and group penning, stock handling systems, and an easy-feed wintering area with ventilated roofing.

This turnkey farm is being offered in the following lots,

Lot 1 is the entire holding with two dwellings.

Lot 2 is 144 acres with the farmyard and one dwelling.

Lot 3 is the main family residence on one acre.

The preference is to deal with one buyer for the entire holding, and Éamonn McQuinn doesn’t rule out the possibility of selling more ground with the main residence if that is how the demand evolves for this property.

The price guide is €1,250,000 for the entire property.