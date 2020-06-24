€10,000 per acre achievable for 156-acre East Cork farm

On the boundary between the counties of Cork and Waterford, the land is characterised by quality pastures set amidst a protective rolling landscape.
€10,000 per acre achievable for 156-acre East Cork farm
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 17:30 PM
Conor Power

On the boundary between the counties of Cork and Waterford, the land is characterised by quality pastures set amidst a protective rolling landscape.

As in most of Munster, dairy farming dominates, but this part of the world is also synonymous with horse breeding, with a number of important stud farms sprinkled amidst the dairy farms of West Waterford and East Cork.

A 155.7-acre non-residential holding has just come on the market in this area with Tallow-based O’Brien Auctioneers.

The farm is located in the townland of Glenacroghery, on the Co Cork side.

It’s just 8km directly south of Tallow, and equidistant (20km) from the more substantial towns of Midleton and Youghal.

According to selling agent Kieran O’Brien, the holding represents an excellent and rare opportunity to acquire a large quality holding in this part of Munster.

“It would be a ‘black soil’ farm, a very good grass farm.

“It was a well-known and highly productive dairy farm in the past,” says Kieran, who points out that the land is being leased, but well cared for by the current tenants, who use it as an outside farm for their dairy operation. “It’s fully fenced and watered.”

There are outbuildings in a reasonably good condition, according to the selling agent, including a slatted unit with 60-bay cubicles and automatic scrapers.

There is excellent road access to the land, which is fully fenced and watered, and which also contains about 56 acres of mixed forestry.

The property is being offered in three lots.

Lot 1 is 35 acres.

Lot 2 is 120.7 acres.

Lot 3 is the entire holding.

With strong interest locally, an overall price in the region of €10,000 per acre should be achievable.

More in this section

A caterpillar and a nest with many caterpillars on a tree Pest control: We need to protect our plant life
AGDublin-6.jpg Setback for EU’s Mercosur trade deal
CC CONVENTION CENTRE New minister Dara Calleary will face a steep learning curve
propertyplace: east corkplace: corkplace: waterfordplace: munsterplace: west waterfordplace: glenacrogheryplace: co corkplace: tallowplace: midletonplace: youghalperson: kieran o’brienperson: kieranorganisation: talloworganisation: o’brien auctioneers

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices