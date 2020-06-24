€10,000 per acre achievable for 156-acre East Cork farm

On the boundary between the counties of Cork and Waterford, the land is characterised by quality pastures set amidst a protective rolling landscape.

As in most of Munster, dairy farming dominates, but this part of the world is also synonymous with horse breeding, with a number of important stud farms sprinkled amidst the dairy farms of West Waterford and East Cork.

A 155.7-acre non-residential holding has just come on the market in this area with Tallow-based O’Brien Auctioneers.

The farm is located in the townland of Glenacroghery, on the Co Cork side.

It’s just 8km directly south of Tallow, and equidistant (20km) from the more substantial towns of Midleton and Youghal.

According to selling agent Kieran O’Brien, the holding represents an excellent and rare opportunity to acquire a large quality holding in this part of Munster.

“It would be a ‘black soil’ farm, a very good grass farm.

“It was a well-known and highly productive dairy farm in the past,” says Kieran, who points out that the land is being leased, but well cared for by the current tenants, who use it as an outside farm for their dairy operation. “It’s fully fenced and watered.”

There are outbuildings in a reasonably good condition, according to the selling agent, including a slatted unit with 60-bay cubicles and automatic scrapers.

There is excellent road access to the land, which is fully fenced and watered, and which also contains about 56 acres of mixed forestry.

The property is being offered in three lots.

Lot 1 is 35 acres.

Lot 2 is 120.7 acres.

Lot 3 is the entire holding.

With strong interest locally, an overall price in the region of €10,000 per acre should be achievable.