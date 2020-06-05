48-acre Shannonside holding already under offer

A 48-acre non-residential holding near Castleconnell, Co Limerick is fresh to the market but has already received a strong opening offer, according to the selling agent – Tom Crosse of the Limerick City offices of GVM Auctioneers.

The property is located in the townland of Fairyhall on the outskirts of the village of Montpelier – a scenic part of the world within commuting distance of Limerick City (15km to the south) with handsome views of the River Shannon.

“There are about 30 acres of good land in this property,” says Tom. “The rest of it would be low-lying summer grazing land. It has nice views of the River Shannon and it’s very close to Montpelier.”

This is at a point where three counties meet, with the land located in Limerick but having boundaries with both Tipperary and Clare (across the Shannon which runs along the farms north-western boundary).

The guideline figure is for offers in excess of €300,000. At an average price per ace of €6,250, this represents a very good opportunity to purchase land in this part of the world. It’s very much accessible from the M7 Limerick-Dublin motorway and in a tourist-oriented and agriculture-oriented part of Ireland.

Yes, it’s well located and it’s also beside Montpelier and O’Briensbridge, which are leafy areas famous for its fishing scene.

There are no entitlements going with the land, where the local farmer sectors are dominated by a mixture of beef farming and dairying.