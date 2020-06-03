Why a 33-acre residential farm near Thurles may be just right for the post-Covid market

Some of the land on the 33-acre holding near Thurles, Co Tipperary

The market is all about timing and a 33-acre residential property in South Tipperary could be a good example of the kind of holding that will be more and more in demand in the post-Covid Ireland.

The executor sale may be effected in a number of lots, depending on how things pan out but according to Thurles-based selling agent PJ Broderick, remote working, the shock of the sudden non-availability of regular international flights and a realisation that self-sufficiency is more important than ever before all combine to make mid-sized residential holdings a highly sought-after commodity.

The farm in question is situated in the townland of Domminnagleah near the village of Ballycahill – approximately 6km from Thurles, with its excellent connections via motorway and rail that put it just an hour or so from Dublin.

“The land here is good,” says PJ, “with the exception of about five acres which is landlocked, shall we say. There’s a separate field of about five acres.

“But on the whole, you’re talking about excellent quality land with very good road frontage. It’s all in grass and it’s beside the village of Ballycahill on the main Thurles-Limerick road. The main road is actually dividing it – the house and about 10 acres on one side and the balance of it is at the other side. We can sell it in lots and I think that might happen because there’s bound to be a bit of local interest.”

The bungalow residence is in excellent condition throughout, according to the agents. It’s a spacious and bright single-storey house with double bay windows and is easily accessible from the public road. It could be sold separately on an acre and a half or with additional acreage.

“There’s a short private tree-lined avenue going into it,” says PJ.

Accommodation consists of an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, bathroom and four bedrooms.

“There are four or five stables that need a bit of upgrading,” says PJ, “and a haybarn too.”

Interest in this property, he says, is coming from a variety of people – both farming and non-farming clients and those based locally as well as people based abroad. Price expectation is in the region of €550,000: €10,000 plus per acre for the land, and about €220,000 for the house.