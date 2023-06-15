Win a Fota family break away to the Oriel House Hotel

We have teamed up with the Oriel House Hotel to give you the chance to win a fun-filled break for the whole family to enjoy. The New Look Oriel House Hotel is part of the Talbot Collection. The Oriel is the perfect location for exploring Cork, just 10 minutes from the heart of Cork City.

Prize Details

Two-night B&B and dinner on one evening for two adults and three children

Fota Wildlife Park family pass and family picnic for two adults and three children

Family guests also receive complimentary access to the leisure club as well as kids fairy trail map on check in!

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final. Closing date noon, Friday, June 30.

Visit https://www.orielhousehotel.ie