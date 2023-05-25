Win a break away to Cork Carnival of Science

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 14:55

As a proud media partner, we have teamed up with Cork Carnival of Science to give you the chance to win an overnight stay at The Kingsley and a street food lunch. The Carnival returns to Fitzgerald’s Park, on June 10 and 11! Explore, investigate, experiment and discover at this FREE family fun event.

Prize Details 

  • Overnight stay at The Kingsley, Cork
  • Street food lunch at the Carnival of Science

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final.

Closing date 10am, Monday, June 5.

Visit www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-carnival-of-science/

