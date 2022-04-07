Win a break away to see Ed Sheeran

Win a break away to see Ed Sheeran
Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 18:06

We are giving you the chance to see Ed Sheeran as part of the + - = ÷ x Tour

PRIZE DETAILS

  • One pair of tickets to Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Friday, April 29
  • An over-night stay and breakfast for two people at the four-star Carrigaline Court Hotel, near Cork harbour and close to the city

Terms and conditions apply, tickets and accommodation at Carrigaline Court Hotel are for April 29 only. No cash alternative. Editors’ decision is final. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, April 22.

Extra tickets now on sale for two of the stadium dates - Croke Park, 24 April 2022 and Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 29 April 2022. For tickets, go to www.ticketmaster.com

For more info on the concert visit WWW.AIKENPROMOTIONS.COM

