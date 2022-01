To kick-start 2022 and to help you keep an eye on your health 24/7, we would like to offer you the chance to win a Garmin VivoActive 4 Sports Watch.

Keep track of your respiration, stress, sleep, heart rate, and hydration. Easily download songs to your watch, record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, and swimming.

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final. Closing date, noon January 27