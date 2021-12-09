Win a New Year's Eve Experience at Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery

To celebrate the festive season, the team at Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, are giving one lucky Irish Examiner reader the chance to ring in the New Year, West Cork style, with a two night stay for two people, Five Farms liqueur coffees in the Library Bar, a delicious five course New Year’s Eve dining experience and New Year’s Day brunch at CRAFT West Cork. A warm welcome awaits along with a delicious local food experience, New Year beach walks and true Celtic Ross hospitality.

Conveniently located just one hour from Cork City, Celtic Ross is the perfect location from which to enjoy a Wild Atlantic Way winter escape. With access to some of Ireland’s most beautiful beaches, West Cork’s historic gems, delicious locally sourced food, walks with amazing views or nearby fairy forests, Rosscarbery has so much to offer. Indulge, relax, celebrate, and enjoy. Bid Farwell to 2021 and ring in the New Year, Celtic Ross style.

PRIZE INCLUDES:

Two nights accommodation in a bay view room for two people with full Irish breakfast each morning

Five farms liqueur coffees in the Library Bar

New Year’s Eve champagne and canapes

Five course New Year's Eve tasting menu in the award winning Kingfisher Restaurant. Enjoy a menu featuring delicious seasonal ingredients from local food producers.

New Year’s Day brunch at CRAFT West Cork

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date midnight on December 20th, 2021. This Prize is for a New Year’s Eve, two night stay on either December 30th and 31st 2021 or December 31st 2021 and January 1st 2022. Advance booking required. Must be 18 or over to purchase or use this offer. Non-transferable. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final.