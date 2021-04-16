Win a virtual pass for the Cork International Choral Festival

Win a virtual pass for the Cork International Choral Festival
Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 00:44

We have teamed up with the Cork International Choral Festival to give you the chance to win one of four virtual passes. Reimagined Cork International Choral Festival invites choirs to compete from around the world without needing to travel! The world-renowned Cork International Choral Festival has announced that it will go ahead this year in a reimagined format. The prestigious choral festival, which normally attracts 5,000 singers and 50,000 visitors from all over the world to Cork city and county, will be held virtually for the first time ever, from April 28 - May 2./

The package includes a range of fantastic benefits guaranteed to bring you a jam-packed virtual festival experience.

Friends benefits include access to all four Gala Concerts and free events, full access to the festival platform, and interaction with the other festival attendees, a selection of limited-edition, shiny merchandise!

Gala concert tickets will be available to book online from https://www.corkchoral.ie

T&C's apply. Editors decision is final, no cash alternative. Closing date, noon, April 22, 2021 

