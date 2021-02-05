STUDENTS ... WIN A YEAR'S SUPPLY OF KEOGH'S CRISPS

STUDENTS ... WIN A YEAR'S SUPPLY OF KEOGH'S CRISPS
Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 15:31

Students... Win A Year’s Supply of Keogh’s Crisps.

Keogh’s Crisps for a Year!! Any flavour, any style, you choose … Keogh’s Farm will be make sure you are stocked up with all your favourites varieties, straight cut or crinkle, you choose!

The prize comprises of a case of Keogh’s Crisps for each month of the year contain 24 convenience packs, flavours can be selected by the winner.

T&C’s apply. The prize comprises of a case of Keogh’s Crisps for each month of the year contain 24 convenience packs, flavours can be selected by the winner. Students must provide proof that are in higher education in order to claim prize.. Editor's decision is final. No cash alternative. Competition Closes 12 noon, 22 of February.



STUDENTS ... WIN A YEAR'S SUPPLY OF KEOGH'S CRISPS

Win an Irish Examiner Jigsaw Puzzle Page

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices