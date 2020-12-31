Win the ultimate New Year fitness and wellbeing prize for you and a friend

Win the ultimate New Year fitness and wellbeing prize for you and a friend
Thu, 31 Dec, 2020 - 11:20

To kick start 2021 we are giving one lucky reader the chance to win the ultimate fitness and wellbeing prize for you and a friend.

• A fitness tracker and pair of trainers each so you can track your performance.

• An Annual Buddy Membership for you and a friend for Derval.ie from Irish Examiner writer, Derval O’Rourke, giving you access to online fitness, nutrition, self-care and workouts plus a self care journal each.

PLUS Home gym equipment to the value of €500

Term's and conditions apply, no cash alternative, Editor's decision is final. Prize is to the value of €1000, only Irish Examiner suppliers of prize. Closing date, noon, January 15, 2021.

Visit  https://derval.ie/

