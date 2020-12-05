WIN A ONE YEAR MEMBERSHIP TO BALLYMALOE COOKERY SCHOOL ONLINE

This year we’ve never needed the comfort of nostalgia more, so Weekend magazine is delighted to have teamed up with our expert food writer, Darina Allen along with Ballymaloe Cookery School to invite our readers to share your most treasured Christmas memories with us.

It might be baking those perfect mince pies with your Grandmother as a child or deciding what treats to put out for Santa on Christmas Eve, whatever it is that brings a smile to your face let us know.

We have wonderful prizes to give away including a one year membership to Ballymaloe Cookery School Online, a new subscription service, which gives a taste of many of the things on offer at the Cookery School including live classes and demonstrations, fireside chats and lots more.

We also have a copy of Darina Allen's much-loved cookbook 'A Simply Delicious Christmas'

and vouchers to enjoy a live-streamed cookery demonstration.

We will publish a selection of readers memories on irishexaminer.com over the festive period.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date noon, Monday, December 21.

No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final.