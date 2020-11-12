Win a break away at the Clonmel Park Hotel

If you are wondering where to go this Christmas Holidays with your family then why not consider the four star Clonmel Park Hotel, Co Tipperary for your post-Christmas break!

The Clonmel Park Hotel’s family package for two nights’ bed & full Irish breakfast for two adults and two children is from only €239 all-inclusive.

This hotel boasts award-winning leisure facilities with a state-of-the-art gym, 20-metre pool, dedicated kids pool, sauna, Jacuzzi and steam room.

The kids can enjoy the complimentary ‘Lenny Lions Cine Club’ which includes some sweet treats & complimentary Ice-Cream which is guaranteed to keep the kids occupied during their stay.

While visiting the Clonmel Park Hotel why not take advantage and plan a trip to some of the area’s best known attractions namely the Suir Blueway, the Greenway, Rock of Cashel, Cahir Castle, Swiss Cottage, & Mitchelstown Caves - all within a very short distance from this renowned family friendly hotel.

Go on, you and your family deserve a little break away this Christmas!

Book your Christmas staycation today on www.clonmelparkhotel.com

Prize Details:

• An Overnight Stay with full Irish Breakfast for two adults and two children sharing.

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative, editors decision is final. Closing date for entry is Friday, November 27.