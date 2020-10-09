Win a break away for Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 11:05

The Irish Examiner has teamed up with the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival and River Lee Hotel again this year for their re-imagined festival. To celebrate they would like to give you the chance to win a wonderful stay and dine package, perfect for those late Autumn staycations.

The prize includes a luxury two-night accommodation for two people in a beautifully appointed room, a la carte breakfast each morning and a three-course dinner for two people in the award-winning River Club on one evening.

Visit: [url=http://corkpride.com/[/url]   

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date noon, Friday, October 16, 2020. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final.

