To celebrate the Irish Examiner's partnership with Cork GAA we are giving you the chance to win a Samsung tablet so you can live stream the games throughout the season at www.irishexaminer.com/sport/gaa

[url=www.irishexaminer.com/sport/gaa[/url]

Prize Details. Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1"

Terms and Conditions apply, no cash alternative, Editors decision is final, closing date, noon, August 22, 2020