'Fraudsters are like chameleons,' says Nicola Sadlier, Head of Fraud, Bank of Ireland. 'They design their scams to blend in with what’s in the news.'
Budget 2025 energy credit announcement sparks new fraud attempts, warns Bank of Ireland

Fraudsters often use topical events that are the subject of a lot of media coverage and commentary, the bank said, adding that in this case, energy credits announced in the recent Budget are being used to defraud consumers. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Fri, 04 Oct, 2024 - 14:27
Emer Walsh

Bank of Ireland is warning customers to be vigilant to a new wave of fraud attempts following the announcement of a range of new energy credits this week.

Fraudsters often use topical events that are the subject of a lot of media coverage and commentary, the bank said, adding that in this case, energy credits announced in the recent Budget are being used to defraud consumers.

Bank of Ireland is seeing cases where customers receive an SMS pretending to be from the Irish Government (Gov.ie) saying they are eligible for a discounted bill under the new energy credit. 

However, this is just the first step in a scam designed to get the consumer to hand over their personal banking details. If the consumer replies to this and provides their contact details.

The fraudster then calls the consumer and pretends to be from their bank, informing them that they responded to a fake text and that now their debit/credit card, PIN, and phone sim card are compromised. 

The fraudster then says someone from the bank, or a courier is on their way to collect the consumer's card, PIN, and phone sim card. In some cases, the consumer is kept on the phone to the fraudster until the person from the ‘bank’ or courier company arrives at their house. Once they have taken these, fraudsters can then use the card for high value items, using chip & PIN.

“Fraudsters are like chameleons. They design their scams to blend in with what’s in the news," says Nicola Sadlier, Head of Fraud, Bank of Ireland. "But like all their criminal activity, this is just another attempt to steal your money."

“Fraudsters want your personal information, even if it’s simply your phone number. Do not give it to them.”

Budget 2025: All you need to know about the new energy credit

