Tozi App: Creating a safer online haven for youth

A groundbreaking initiative has emerged on the digital landscape to ensure the safety and well-being of young individuals navigating the often complex world of the internet. Developed by the Vodafone Ireland Foundation in conjunction with Dublin City University's (DCU) Anti-Bullying Centre and Childline by ISPCC, the Tozi app seeks to provide a secure online sanctuary for young people, offering both content and assistance around the clock.

In response to the alarming statistics revealing that 45% of teenagers witness online mistreatment, while 1 in 10 adolescents fall victim to cyberbullying, the Tozi app steps forward as a powerful solution. Functioning as a haven for the youth, the app boasts a variety of tools, resources, and direct access to Childline, positioning itself as a staunch supporter against the perils of online negativity.

Anchored in the collaborative efforts of the Vodafone Ireland Foundation, DCU Anti-Bullying Centre, and Childline by ISPCC, Tozi strives to revolutionise the digital landscape for young users. With today's teenagers dedicating approximately 3.4 hours daily to online engagement, the app emerges as a beacon of hope, imparting evidence-based knowledge and materials to empower them as they navigate the online sphere. This includes the groundbreaking Childline Live Help feature, which is accessible to offer immediate assistance if they encounter bullying or distressing content online.

Tozi's multifaceted approach emphasises education, empowerment, and support, encapsulated through its engaging features:

Cosmos:

A repository of stories, advice, and tips on tackling prevalent online challenges, such as cyberbullying scenarios, account breaches, trolling, grieving, and self-esteem struggles.

Live Help:

The direct avenue to connect with Childline by ISPCC, enabling real-time conversations and assistance.

My Space:

A private journaling space, complete with gamified diary elements and emotion-tracking capabilities.

Survey

A recent survey by DCU's Anti-Bullying Centre underscored the prevalence of online mistreatment, with 45% of teenagers reporting exposure to such behaviour. UNESCO's "Behind the Numbers" report delved deeper, revealing that up to 10% of children are adversely affected by cyberbullying. Tozi addresses these challenges head-on by reaching young individuals in the spaces they frequent the most – online – and by equipping them with the tools to shape a more affirmative digital environment for themselves and their peers.

Prof. James O’Higgins Norman, Director of the DCU Anti-Bullying Centre and UNESCO Chair on Bullying and Cyberbullying, commented, "Tozi represents a unique resource co-designed with young people to foster a supportive online environment for their well-being. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive impact of Tozi's usage and exploring new interventions for online safety."

John Church, ISPCC CEO, said, “The Tozi app is an extremely welcome development that will greatly improve the digital experience of children and young people. Online safety is a key policy issue for us at Childline by ISPCC, and we know first-hand the impact it can have on children’s mental health and well-being. The link through Tozi to the Childline 24/7 listening service, staffed by dedicated volunteers, offers essential support to children and young people. We are very grateful to be involved with the Vodafone Foundation and DCU’s Anti-Bullying Centre on this important resource.”

Liz Roche, Head of The Vodafone Ireland Foundation, said: ‘’We are delighted to partner with DCU Anti-Bullying Centre and ISPCC Childline to deliver Tozi. Growing up can throw up many social obstacles, which can be tough to navigate, especially as teenagers and young people spend more time online. Tozi is designed to help young people explore their feelings while equipping them with information and advice they can trust to navigate the online world.’’

Developed as part of the Vodafone Foundation Apps Against Abuse program, which seeks to empower individuals against abuse through technology, Tozi stands at the forefront of this mission. The program has previously connected over 2.4 million individuals impacted by domestic violence, abuse, and hate crimes to essential guidance, support, and education.

The Tozi app is readily available for download, ensuring young people have unfettered access to its benefits 24/7. It's compatible with both iOS and Android platforms in Ireland.

For iOS users, the app can be downloaded from: iOS Link

For Android users, the app is available for download at: Android Link