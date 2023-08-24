MymonX Original Smart Wearable: Empowering health monitoring and lifestyle enhancement

Most smartwatches highlight fitness tracking or smart features, but the MymonX Original watch claims to be the ultimate health monitoring solution. The company says it combines a smart wearable with software to help you stay on top of your health and well-being. I’ve tested it to see if it matches these claims.

Design

Styled like a watch yet armed with cutting-edge medical sensors, the MyMonX Original smart wearable is not the most stylish, and my review model arrived in the black colourway. I like the matte black finish on the case and the matching TPU strap, which uses a standard 22mm lug.

On the right side, there is a dial that only functions as a button; it rotates but does nothing. A long metal section is also used as a contact point for the ECG and blood pressure monitoring.

The display is a 1.3-inch IPS TFT circular display with a resolution of 240 x 240px, which is disappointing for a smartwatch at this price point. The display is adequate but lacks the contrast, deep blacks, and vibrant colours frequently found in smartwatches with OLED displays at comparable prices. Around the back of the watch are two large metal contacts, optical sensors, and two metal pins for the proprietary magnetic charger.

Health Tracking

Diving into its capabilities, this wearable delivers an impressive range of health insights. Among its standout features is the non-invasive glucose monitoring, a useful option for managing blood sugar levels. With this feature, you can stay informed about your glucose levels, offering a proactive approach to maintaining health and wellness.

The inclusion of an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor enables you to delve into the intricacies of your heart's electrical activity. This real-time measurement provides a deeper understanding of cardiac well-being, granting invaluable insights into overall health. These features appear to work well during my testing, but it’s important to note that MymonX is not a medical device, and I am not qualified enough to verify the accuracy of its readings. I can tell that, to my untrained eye, the ECG resembled the ones I obtained from my Apple Watch Series 8.

Blood Pressure and Heart Rate Monitoring

The MymonX blood pressure function measures the force of blood flow. I compared the findings to a traditional blood pressure cuff and discovered that the watch recorded higher values. In contrast to the Samsung Watch 5, I could not locate a calibration option for the watch. Meanwhile, the heart rate monitor complements this by presenting the heart's circulatory efficiency. Together, these features offer a comprehensive overview of cardiovascular performance, helping you stay attuned to your heart's rhythms and responses.

Oxygenation Monitor, Respiration Rate, and Body Temperature Tracking

The MyMonX Original Smart Wearable extends its reach by including an oxygenation monitor (SpO2). This feature tracks oxygen transfer to cells, giving you an insight into cellular vitality. Based on the number of breaths taken, the respiration rate measurement offers a peek into respiratory wellness. The body temperature sensor also provides crucial data about one's thermoregulation, allowing users to spot potential anomalies.

Unlocking Better Sleep

The MymonX sleep-tracking functionality doesn't merely monitor sleep duration; it delves into sleep quality, providing a comprehensive understanding of rest patterns. You can make informed decisions to improve sleep and enhance your overall condition with insights. The device offers gentle reminders and personalised recommendations for healthier sleep habits.

Staying Connected

Calls, messages, and app notifications can be received directly on the wrist, enabling users to stay connected while on the move. You can see incoming calls but can’t answer them since the watch doesn’t have a mic. Also, you can’t respond to messages, and the list of apps installed is very limited, with no option to download more.

Activity tracking

Keep moving and log your workouts, jogging, cycling, fitness, badminton, ping-pong, basketball, and skipping. Your daily steps are also tracked, but this isn’t the watch for serious fitness tracking.

Subscription

This includes full access to all the features of the MymonX app for £9.99 (€11.69)/month and includes a complimentary personalised doctor-reviewed health report after six months and a 20% discount on a new wearable if you stay with Mymonx for 12 months.

Verdict

The MymonX Original Smart Wearable impressively combines diverse health monitoring features with limited smart functionality. While health insights are notable, style and display quality fall short. It is ideal for health-conscious individuals seeking insights beyond basic fitness tracking.

MymonX Original Smart Wearable - €269 - MymonX