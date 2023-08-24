Hozo NeoRuler Review: Precision redefined for designers and creators

Precision is paramount in the realm of design, and NeoRuler is a digital rule designed for accuracy in the hands of designers and creators. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative design, Hozo says the NeoRuler will revolutionise how measurements are taken, setting a new standard for excellence.

Design

Craftsmanship demands meticulous attention to detail, and NeoRuler rises to the occasion with a suite of features that makes it an indispensable companion for professionals across various fields. My review sample arrived with some of the optional accessories, including the NeoReading kit (€18), the NeoDrafting kit (€18) and the NeoCaliper kit (€47). The latter requires a certain amount of assembly, which is straightforward and quick and illustrates how well the NeoRuler is crafted as an instrument. Once installed, I could use the NeoRuler as digital callipers and switching back to the rule is easy with a quick and simple swap out of the main callipers section for one of the ruler attachments.

I’m not qualified enough to fully explore all of the advanced features of the NeoRuler. However, my technical drawing experience from school makes me appreciate its functionality and accuracy.

Hozo says the NeoRuler is designed for architects, engineers, graphic designers, and hobbyists, and anyone will appreciate its sleek and ergonomic design, which makes it easier to achieve reliable and accurate measurements.

The high-resolution 1.14-inch LCD delivers exceptional clarity and accuracy, while the ingenious backlit screen ensures visibility in any lighting condition, making indoor and outdoor projects a breeze. The custom-made screen ensures measurements are easily read, and the anti-glare finish adds a touch of elegance and protection.

The robust 6063 aluminium construction ensures durability, while the 30cm length, 120g weight, and ideal thickness combine for a comfortable and ergonomic experience.

The rule also has three buttons for navigation, which takes a little getting used to.

Meazor App

You can link your smartphone via Bluetooth to the Meazor app to enhance its functionality. The software is simple to use. For instance, you can transfer the measured data and continue editing and creating without worrying about losing track of your data by pressing the app's Return/OFF button. NeoRuler makes data digitalisation from paper to CAD simple. You can effortlessly share every line with colleagues by exporting them as CAD files DXF, PDF, and JPG.

Unveiling NeoRuler's power trio

NeoRuler isn't just a measuring tool; it's a precision instrument equipped with three core functions that simplify drafting, measuring, and reading. The Scale Ruler function, boasting 90 built-in scales, provides instant measurements during drafting with a single swipe. The Customised Scale function allows users to define scales on the fly, even accommodating reduced, enlarged, or slightly off-scale plans. The Divider function effortlessly splits lines into equal segments, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in every task.

Outside of professional uses, I found it great for around-the-house DIY tasks. While I didn't typically need exact precision, the display's ease, the divider function, and many other features made things more straightforward and enjoyable.

Measure of excellence

Using the 4096-grade magnetic encoder principle, NeoRuler achieves lightning-fast measurements with a precision of +-0.1mm. NeoRuler's longevity is further amplified by its 900mAh battery, capable of powering up to 30 days of wireless use on a single USB-C charge. It does not come with a charger, only a USB-C cable. The internal battery is small, so it doesn't require much power. I frequently charged it using the USB-C port on my MacBook for simplicity.

Its modular design, including modules like NeoMagnifier, Penholders, and Calipers, extends its versatility across various tasks, making it an indispensable addition to any designer's toolkit.

Verdict

The Hozo NeoRuler isn't just a measurement device; it's a transformative tool that empowers designers and creators to reach new heights of precision and efficiency with its innovative features, exceptional accuracy, and seamless connectivity. The NeoRuler has a lot of capabilities that many people, not just experts, will value for the price. Its features and technology will appeal to tech enthusiasts and people needing a digital rule with pinpoint accuracy. The NeoRuler should be at the top of your list of prospective purchases, regardless of whether you're a professional or someone who enjoys collecting interesting tools or gadgets.

Hozo NeoRuler - €122 Hozo