New Skillnet website launched to support workforce development

Chambers Ireland has launched a new website for its Skillnet Network which will provide information for businesses across specific regions about how to provide upskilling to their workforce.

As of Tuesday, the 15th of August, membership of the network is open to Chambers members and private enterprises based in Cork, Clare, Dublin, Limerick, Louth, Waterford, Wexford, Sligo, and Tipperary.

Each Chamber Skillnet is an enterprise-led training network for companies wanting to work collaboratively and respond locally to talent development needs within their business.

In partnership with Skilnet Ireland, Chambers Skillnet Networks aims to support regional development by helping local businesses to arrive at shared local solutions that are more accessible, affordable and effective at meeting their needs.

Each Network addresses both technical and non-technical skills needs across multiple sectors and supports member companies to develop and grow through the provision of relevant and flexible programmes for their talent.

“The interactive online map, developed by Chambers Skillnet Networks, does a fantastic job of showing those involved in making business decisions for their teams how they can avail of the supports accessible through their local Chambers Skillnet," said Mark Jordan, Chief Strategy Officer at Skillnet Ireland.

"Our aim at Skillnet Ireland is to meet the needs of modern businesses that are facing challenges in digitalisation, climate, and innovation, and this focus on the regional development of these key factors, to businesses of all sizes, is a vital part of the work being done by the Chambers Skillnet Networks.

"We look forward to continuing this strong partnership, focused on the talent within companies, that are at the heart of business communities across Ireland.”