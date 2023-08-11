Demand is soaring for cloud services, says Servecentric chief

Irish-owned cloud firm Servecentric has doubled its cloud capacity and is on track to reach €5m in turnover by end 2023
Brian Roe, CEO of Servecentric.

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 17:28
Joe Dermody

Demand for cloud, connectivity and data centre services is soaring in Ireland, says sector specialist Servcentric.

The Irish-owned company has doubled its cloud capacity and is on track to reach €5m in turnover by the end of 2023. Servcecentric’s cloud business has grown by 300% since 2021.

Brian Roe, CEO of Servecentric, said: “The demand for cloud is rising and will continue to do so over the coming years. To meet this need, and to enable us to realise our aim of doubling our cloud business again between now and the end of 2024, we made the decision to enhance our cloud capacity and allocate more resources to deliver the best customer experience.

“From established organisations that are struggling with the cost and complexity of hyperscale cloud to startups that need support with infrastructure architecture, we are seeing increasing demand for our services across a number of areas.

The cloud, data centre and connectivity services provider has invested over €100,000 in the last year on increased compute capacity and HPE enterprise  class hardware to meet the increasing demand for its cloud and colocation services — with further investment planned in 2023.

As well as this investment and allocating its own additional resources, Servecentric’s cloud partner Cloudsigma are also increasing operations staff by 50% to meet cloud requirements across the global network.

“Clients are looking for more support, better performance and greater scalability when it comes to cloud infrastructure and services,” said Brian Roe.

“Our latest and ongoing investment in and expansion of our cloud capacity helps to ensure we provide unrivalled integrated cloud, colocation and connectivity services. In turn, this positions us to meet the needs of our customers and help them achieve their objectives.”

