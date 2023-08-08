Digital trade reshaping opportunities for Irish firms

Ireland is the fastest-growing digital export destination for both Australia and the UK
Digital trade reshaping opportunities for Irish firms

Stripe, founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison, said 83% of sole proprietor businesses in Ireland now sell internationally.

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 00:16
Alan Healy

Irish businesses are optimistic about expanding international trade with 74% planning to expand into other countries within the next two years, a new report from payments firm Stripe shows.

The report draws on transaction data from the Stripe platform as well as surveys with 1,700 business leaders and 11,500 consumers across nine global markets: Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, and the US. 

It shows consumers are increasingly open to the cross-border purchase of goods and services through digital channels. Up to 83% of consumers in Ireland are now open to buying physical goods cross-border, while 72% are open to buying digital services. 

Irish businesses plan to expand in Europe (40%), South Asia (20%) and North America (20%) next. Stripe, founded by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison, said 83% of sole proprietor businesses in Ireland now sell internationally, heralding the rise of single-person multinationals. 

At the other end of the spectrum, large traditional enterprises—often with thousands of employees—are leaning into cross-border expansion as well. From 2021 to 2022, there was a 28% growth in Irish enterprises selling internationally via digital channels. Globally, 50% of enterprises plan to expand further internationally in the next two years.

The report also shows traditionally offline industries—such as education—are also transforming in a digitized global economy. 83% of education businesses around the world sell internationally today, and 70% plan to expand further internationally in the next two years.

While the purchase of physical goods remains popular, software and apps were the top industry selling internationally on Stripe in Ireland, with companies like Glofox and Cork-based Trustap capitalizing on growth opportunities abroad.

While many of the fastest-growing digital export routes are between neighbouring countries, there are striking exceptions. Ireland is the fastest-growing digital export destination for both Australia and the UK. Germany is the fastest-growing digital export destination for both the US and France.

Read More

Ireland needs a national computer chip strategy

More in this section

Woman on video conference work meeting Even pandemic darling Zoom is bringing its employees back to the office
FILE PHOTO The Data Protection Commission has fined Facebook and Twitter €390m for personal data breaches END Meta to seek user permission for targeted ads in the EU
Asus ROG Ally: Strong performance and Windows support for gaming Asus ROG Ally: Strong performance and Windows support for gaming
Munster BusinessRetailOrganisation: Stripe
<p>Tyndall Chair Dr Denis Doyle and Tyndall CEO, Prof William Scanlon at the launch of position paper. Picture: Ger McCarthy</p>

Ireland needs a national computer chip strategy

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd