Sky Stream: The new way to access entertainment

Sky TV has unveiled its latest innovation for Irish customers: Sky Stream. The company said the new service offers a simple and convenient way to access the best entertainment, streamed directly to any TV over Wi-Fi, without needing a satellite dish or installation. Sky customers can now enjoy films, TV shows, and sports, with over 150 channels and 100,000 hours of aggregated content available.

JD Buckley, CEO of Sky Ireland, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Sky Stream in Ireland. Sky Stream revolutionises how customers can access Sky and all their favourite apps. Simply order your Sky Stream puck, receive it the following day, and plug it into any TV to get the full Sky experience. There is no satellite dish or installation required."