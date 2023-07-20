Sky Stream: The new way to access entertainment

Sky TV has unveiled its latest innovation for Irish customers: Sky Stream. The company said the new service offers a simple and convenient way to access the best entertainment, streamed directly to any TV over Wi-Fi, without needing a satellite dish or installation. Sky customers can now enjoy films, TV shows, and sports, with over 150 channels and 100,000 hours of aggregated content available.
JD Buckley, CEO of Sky Ireland, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Sky Stream in Ireland. Sky Stream revolutionises how customers can access Sky and all their favourite apps. Simply order your Sky Stream puck, receive it the following day, and plug it into any TV to get the full Sky experience. There is no satellite dish or installation required."
The company said with Sky Stream, customers can enjoy the Sky Entertainment OS, ensuring a high viewing standard and user experience. The service offers ultimate flexibility, with a plan that can be cancelled anytime or a 12-month minimum term. Additionally, next-day delivery is available for orders placed by 2 pm from Monday to Thursday. Set-up is free for new customers who take a 12-month contract, but existing Sky customers must pay €49.95.
The compact-sized Sky Stream device comes with cutting-edge features and award-winning content, all accessible through the Smart Sky Glass UI, which combines channels, shows, and apps in one place, according to Sky. The device offers streaming Sky TV and Netflix, with the added benefit of access to Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney+, RTÉ Player, All4, YouTube, Discovery+, Peacock, Paramount+, Fiit, and more, all in HD or UHD quality.
Sky Stream boasts the same smart user interface as Sky Glass, making TV viewing simple and quick. Innovative features, like Restart Live TV and Playlists, enhance the user experience, and voice search allows users to find shows effortlessly using their voice.
With a choice between a flexible plan (from €35 per month) or a 12-month minimum term (for €30 per month), including Sky Ultimate TV and Netflix (basic), customers can tailor their TV experience to their preferences. Additional packs and services, such as Sky Cinema with Paramount+ at no extra cost, Sky Sports, Sports Extra, UHD and Dolby Atmos, can also be added.
For Sky TV in multiple rooms, the Whole Home pack is available for €20 per month for up to five additional Sky Stream devices.
Sky Stream can be purchased from Sky.ie/stream, Sky retail stores, or Sky customer services, offering what Skys says in an affordable way to get Sky TV and Netflix together, starting from €30 per month (new customers). Ad-skip is free for 12 months but will cost €6 per month thereafter.
For more information about Sky Stream, visit www.sky.ie/stream.